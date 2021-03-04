Standon Calling festival announces it will go ahead in July
The festival Standon Calling is set to take place in July - making it likely to be among the earliest of its kind this year.
The event, near the village of Standon in Hertfordshire, will celebrate its 15th anniversary between 22-25 July.
The government hopes to lift all legal limits on social contact due to coronavirus by 21 June at the earliest.
Founder Alex Trenchard said it brought him "incredible joy and happiness" to announce the festival's return.
The festival, which takes place in a valley near the River Rib, has Bastille, Primal Scream, Craig David and Hot Chip as its headline acts.
A live Horrible Histories stage show and a DJ battle event with TV presenters Dick and Dom are part of the children's offering.
Mr Trenchard said: "It's no secret that the past year has been an incredibly tough one not just for the festival world, but for all of us longing to return to some degree of normality and longing to celebrate and dance together once again.
"This year's festival is more important than ever, with all of us at Standon Calling determined to bring a summer festival experience full of entertainment and memories to the fields once again."
Other events, such as the Isle Of Wight Festival and Parklife in Manchester, have said they are going ahead in 2021, but have moved their dates to September as a precaution.
Both Download and Glastonbury festivals have been cancelled and intend to return in 2022.