Milton Keynes tower blocks to be demolished and rebuilt
Plans to demolish and rebuild two tower blocks which failed fire safety inspections have been approved by a council.
Last year the fire service found Mellish Court and The Gables in Milton Keynes needed "significant" improvement works.
Some residents have already been moved into alternative accommodation.
Milton Keynes Council said it hoped the remaining residents would have been rehoused by October 2021.
Mellish Court in Bletchley is an 18-storey block consisting of 136 flats while The Gables in Wolverton is 11 storeys with 59 flats.
The council organised inspections of the two blocks after a "small" fire at The Gables, and in anticipation of expected changes in government building regulations.
It found they did not meet current standards to "prevent the risk of smoke and fire spreading between flats and floors".
Milton Keynes Council said the work required on the 60-year-old buildings would "not provide value for money", but held a consultation with residents on the plan to demolish and rebuild.
The council said last year any plans are to rebuild the blocks would "not happen immediately".
In 2019 all balconies at Mellish Court were "locked off" after concrete began falling from them.
In January, residents, who include leaseholders and private tenants, said they were "frustrated" by the process of being rehomed.
