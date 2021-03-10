Covid-19: Hertfordshire parents asked to use lateral flow tests twice a week
Parents of all schoolchildren in Hertfordshire are being asked to test themselves for Covid-19 twice a week.
In a letter, director of public health Jim McManus asked them to use lateral flow tests to help "identify outbreaks more quickly and effectively".
This will "help support the community to keep safe and well", he said.
Parents are also advised to "leave straight away" at pick up and drop off times and wear a face mask if they expect the entrance to be busy.
Lateral flow tests are used to identify those people who have the virus, but no symptoms, and it is believed their widespread use could identify cases and stop transmission.
In the letter to both primary and secondary schoolchildren, Prof McManus said he wanted to encourage "all eligible residents" to take the tests regularly to "support your school and wider community to keep safe and well", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"You have been asked, as parents and carers of children still in education, to take twice-weekly lateral flow tests," he wrote.
"This process should help to identify cases and outbreaks more quickly and effectively than before.
"Doing this will help us to work together to reduce the spread of the virus in the community and protect people who are vulnerable."
He has also warned that play dates, sleepovers or parties should not be arranged, stressing that "bubbles only exist in schools alongside stringent infection control measures" and has asked parents to stress to older children that they cannot yet "hang out" with their friends.
If a parent tests positive for Covid-19, they should inform the school and members of the household should self-isolate.
Children in England returned to classrooms on Monday, and as part of a package of measures to limit the spread of the virus, secondary school pupils have already been asked to test themselves for Covid-19 twice a week.
They should also wear face masks in communal areas and in classrooms where social distancing is not possible.
