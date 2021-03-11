Watford: Waste firm fined £2m over binman Peter Coleman's death
A waste collection company has been ordered to pay nearly £2m after a binman was killed when he was dragged under the wheels of his lorry.
Peter Coleman, 54, was trapped under its rear axle at Woodside Leisure Park in Watford in 2014.
His employers F&R Cawley Limited, of Luton, were convicted of failing to discharge a duty of care under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Luton Crown Court heard the lorry was found to have two defects.
The company, of Covent Garden Close, Luton, was fined £1.5m and told to pay prosecution costs of £475,000. It had denied four charges of failing to discharge a duty of care and was convicted of two.
One charge related to it failing to do everything it should to have stopped Mr Coleman being exposed to the risk of death or injury at work. The other stated it had not done everything to stop other people from being exposed to the same risk.
'Seriously defective'
At an earlier hearing, the court heard Mr Coleman, of Dunstable in Bedfordshire, was working alone at about 06:10 GMT on 11 October.
He was operating the Volvo lorry's bin lift, when the vehicle started to drive itself and he tried to stop it rolling down an embankment.
Prosecutor Vivek D'Cruz said: "In a panic, to stop the runaway vehicle, he chased and fell and got caught under its wheels."
He was trapped face down with the wheels on his legs and pelvis for "some considerable time before being freed", Mr D'Cruz added. Mr Coleman later died in hospital.
The prosecutor said the brakes on the lorry's second axle were faulty and a mechanism that prevented the bin lift being operated when the vehicle was in gear had been disabled.
Passing sentence, judge Mark Bishop said proper maintenance had not been carried out, the company technicians' work had not been checked and the system was "seriously defective".
"There was a serious system failure within the defendant's organisation to address risks to employees and members of public," he said.
In a tribute statement, Mr Coleman's family said his life was "worth so much more than the trivial amount it would have cost Cawley's to repair the vehicle and make it safe and roadworthy".
F&R Cawley said it was a "tragic incident".
"We take our responsibilities for our employees, their families and the local community very seriously," it said in a statement.
The company was previously fined £100,000 in 2015 after an employee's arm was caught in a conveyor belt and 2009 when a metal door from a skip fell on to a driver's head.
