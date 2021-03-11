Luther Blissett: Ex-Watford striker given freedom of the town
Former footballer Luther Blissett has been made a freeman of the borough of Watford in recognition of his charity work and fight against racism.
Blissett scored 186 goals in 503 games for Watford, over three spells between 1975 and 1993, and has been involved in "countless community projects".
Mayor Peter Walker said: "If anyone deserves to have the honour of freedom of the borough, it is Luther Blissett."
Blissett, 63, said he was "overwhelmed" by the honour.
"From the age of 17, I played for Watford FC, I was their first full England cap and won a golden boot for Europe," he said.
"But what made that time even more special was our town and the wonderful golden-hearted people in it. My football family right here in Watford."
Blissett scored a hat-trick on his England debut and also played for AC Milan.
He becomes the fourth person to currently have the freedom of the borough honour, joining former Watford chairman Sir Elton John.
The honour is seen as an expression of the high esteem in which the recipients are held by the council and people of the borough.
Blissett's community involvements include making Watford a dementia-friendly town by promoting Golden Memories, a reminiscence programme for people living with low to moderate dementia and their carers at Watford Football Club.
Since the Covid pandemic he has also worked with the town's mayor to promote various appeals, including raising awareness about prostate cancer, and fundraising for the Watford & Three Rivers Trust.
The council said Blissett had also become a leading figure in the fight against racism, "not just in football but within the whole community in Watford".
The first black footballer to score a hat-trick for the English national team, he became involved with the Show Racism the Red Card charity in the late 1990s, when he was assistant manager to Graham Taylor at Watford.
Blissett said: "I was taught by The Boss, Graham Taylor OBE, that the debt you owe people for supporting you as a footballer cannot be measured.
"He brought us up to understand that everything we did was for the local community, from when we stepped over that white line to enjoy the privilege of playing a match - to the way we conducted ourselves.
"So to receive this honour as he did, to follow in the footsteps of that great man and manager who did so much for our town and our football club is simply a dream come true."
Mr Walker said: "Over many years Luther has been involved in countless community events and projects. He is a Watford legend both on and off the pitch.
"This is very well deserved recognition for his years of service."