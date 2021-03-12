Milton Keynes warehouse: Auditors raise questions over build report
- Published
A preliminary report on a planning process that allowed an "oppressive" warehouse to be built includes "little evidence" of how it reached its conclusions, a review has found.
The report into the decision to allow a warehouse in Blakelands, Milton Keynes to be built was published in November.
Auditors of that report said it was not clear if the final version would be completed in "a reasonable timeframe".
Blakelands Residents' Association called the review "damning".
The news comes as planning expert Marc Dorfman said his final report would not be published until the week beginning 10 May.
The 18m-high (59ft), 20,522 sq m (220,9004 sq ft) warehouse has previously been described by residents as a "huge, enormous monstrosity".
It was granted planning permission by Milton Keynes Council in May 2017.
Following an internal audit in February 2019, the authority asked Mr Dorfman to review the decision.
His preliminary report in November 2020 called the decision to grant planning permission "bona fide and proper".
The audit review, ordered due to delays to the report, found "there is a significant risk [it] will not be closed down within a reasonable timeframe".
It said Mr Dorfman's report contained "an absence of documented evidence".
"We cannot fully conclude that evidence has been properly examined in all instances," it added.
Addressing previous delays, the audit said Mr Dorfman "has the knowledge and experience to undertake his review" and praised his commitment to "complete a thorough review".
However, it said he had "allowed scope-creep," adding that "an unapproved work brief creates additional contract risk to all parties and potential cost to the council".
On Friday, Mr Dorfman wrote to the council to say his final report had been delayed again.
He blamed this on a separate outstanding review into lighting at the warehouse and upcoming council elections.
Blakelands Residents' Association said the audit review was "extremely damning".
In a statement, it said: "It highlights multiple failings, including a clear failure to provide any evidence of how preliminary conclusions were reached."
It added the additional delay of the final Dorfman report was "deeply disappointing and frustrating".
Milton Keynes Council has been approached for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk