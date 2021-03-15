Jailed Hertfordshire policeman sacked over sex with girl
- Published
A police officer who engaged in sexual activity with a child while working as a cadet leader has been dismissed.
Sgt Michael Grigg was jailed in December after being found guilty of two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child.
His victim, a girl aged under 16, was a police cadet at the time, a misconduct hearing was told.
Hertfordshire Police Chief Constable Charlie Hall said Grigg's conduct was "outrageous and extremely damaging".
He found the officer's actions amounted to gross misconduct and said Sgt Grigg would be dismissed without notice and added to the barred list.
"His conduct is a million miles away from what is acceptable or expected from a police officer," he said.
"Sgt Grigg has proven himself to be a disgrace to his colleagues and the profession."
The officer, formerly of Hatfield, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison in December after being convicted at Harrow Crown Court.
He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
The hearing was told the officer, who is in prison, was informed of the misconduct proceedings but "made it clear he wished to have no involvement".
The offences took place between 2007 and 2012 while Sgt Grigg was a cadet leader for the force and his victim was a cadet.
Mr Hall said Sgt Grigg "targeted the vulnerable person, a child, at times he knew they would be alone".
"He abused his position of trust as a police officer and cadet leader for his own personal sexual gratification," he said.
"His behaviour has been quite appalling. I feel completely let down by Sgt Grigg's outrageous conduct."