M25: Runaway van wheel 'embedded' in car closes motorway

Published
image copyrightBCH Road Policing
image captionA wheel became embedded in a Zafira on the M25 in Hertfordshire

A runaway wheel became "embedded" in a car travelling in the opposite direction on the M25 in Hertfordshire, police said.

The wheel became detached from a van travelling anti-clockwise near junction 22 at St Albans just after 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.

It hit a Vauxhall Zafira travelling clockwise, closing both carriageways of the motorway for a short time.

Officers said one person received minor injuries.

In a tweet, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said an investigation was under way, which would include a check of the mechanical condition of both vehicles.

image copyrightBCH Road Policing
image captionThe wheel came off a van travelling anti-clockwise
image copyrightBCH Road Policing
image captionPolice said an investigation would include a check of the mechanical condition of both vehicles

