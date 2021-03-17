M25: Runaway van wheel 'embedded' in car closes motorway
A runaway wheel became "embedded" in a car travelling in the opposite direction on the M25 in Hertfordshire, police said.
The wheel became detached from a van travelling anti-clockwise near junction 22 at St Albans just after 13:00 GMT on Tuesday.
It hit a Vauxhall Zafira travelling clockwise, closing both carriageways of the motorway for a short time.
Officers said one person received minor injuries.
In a tweet, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said an investigation was under way, which would include a check of the mechanical condition of both vehicles.
