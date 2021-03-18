BBC News

Marston Moretaine: Homes evacuated as crashed car damages gas supply

Published
image copyrightBCH Road Policing Unit
image captionEmergency services were called to the property in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on Thursday morning

Two homes and the gas supply were damaged when a car crashed in the early hours.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle hit the home in Marston Moretaine at about 01:45 GMT.

The building was assessed by a structural engineer and has been supported by props.

Police said the driver was arrested for failing to provide a breath sample. No-one was injured, they added.

The car had to be removed by a crane from a rescue unit to "enable capping of the gas main", a spokeswoman for the fire service said.

A 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place.

Both properties were evacuated and the residents were staying with relatives, she added.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.