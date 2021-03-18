Marston Moretaine: Homes evacuated as crashed car damages gas supply
Two homes and the gas supply were damaged when a car crashed in the early hours.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle hit the home in Marston Moretaine at about 01:45 GMT.
The building was assessed by a structural engineer and has been supported by props.
Police said the driver was arrested for failing to provide a breath sample. No-one was injured, they added.
The car had to be removed by a crane from a rescue unit to "enable capping of the gas main", a spokeswoman for the fire service said.
A 100m (328ft) cordon was put in place.
Both properties were evacuated and the residents were staying with relatives, she added.
