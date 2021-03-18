Luton Town: More houses planned near stadium due to Covid
More houses and less retail space will be required for a development surrounding a new football stadium due to Covid, planners have said.
Planning permission for Luton Town's new home at Power Court was granted by Luton Borough Council in 2019.
A fresh application will be submitted more than doubling the number of homes.
Developer 2020 Developments said: "Covid-19 has brought unprecedented uncertainty and change".
In a fresh planning statement, the developer said it had "critically analysed" its own proposals and realised several changes could be made to "enhance the scheme".
The document said that since planning consent was granted, "the world has changed considerably, with new challenges facing the property market.
"In response to the change in market conditions, revised proposals are being submitted."
2020 Developments said the changes, if approved, would see the site feature up to 1,200 residential units, a health centre and 5,600 sq m of retail and food and beverage floorspace.
This would include a 20% increase in the number of affordable homes at Power Court.
The previous approved plan included 550 homes and 10,800 sq m of retail and food and beverage floorspace.
The proposed changes would also see the introduction of a new, centrally located plaza and a "statement landmark" - a tall building which would allow fans to find their way to the stadium.
It is expected detailed proposals for the stadium will be submitted in six months.
Luton Town Football Club has been approached for comment.
