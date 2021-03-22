BBC News

Hertfordshire hay bale fire visible from 'considerable distance'

Published
image copyrightHertfordshire Fire & Rescue Service
image captionThe blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning

A large fire could be seen from a "considerable distance" after thousands of hay bales went up in flames.

The blaze broke out overnight on land at Westmill near Buntingford, Hertfordshire.

It involved about 400 tonnes of hay, Buntingford's on-call fire station tweeted.

Crews from the station tackled the flames and said the fire service had received "multiple calls" about the blaze.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

It said it could be seen a "considerable distance along the A10 and surrounding villages".

The fire had been contained by 05:25 GMT.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.