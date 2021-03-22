Houghton Regis: Dog rescued from 5m deep storm drain
Firefighters had to rescue a dog after it became stuck in a storm drain that was 5m (16ft) deep.
Rebel the Staffordshire bull terrier was seen by a member of the public down the drain in Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire on Sunday.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called and an officer was lowered down to retrieve the 30kg dog.
After being reunited with its owner, Rebel was taken to the vet and treated for minor injuries.
On Twitter, the fire service said: "So as you can see, it's not just fires and cats in trees...sometimes it's road traffic collisions and dogs in drains!"