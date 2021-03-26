Covid-19: Luton walk-in vaccine centres opened due to lower jab uptake
Walk-in vaccination centres have been set up in a town "falling behind" in the numbers of people booking a jab.
The temporary facilities across Luton - including a supermarket, mosque and the town hall - will be open until Sunday.
The latest government figures show the number of people testing positive in the town for coronavirus is increasing, up 4% from the previous week.
The NHS in Bedfordshire has urged residents "to take action and get vaccinated".
The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Recent data shows that Luton is falling behind other areas in terms of the number of eligible residents booking to receive their Covid-19 vaccination."
It is working with Luton Borough Council to increase uptake for the over-50s and anyone who is clinically vulnerable.
The CCG added: "GPs have raised concerns that with infections starting to rise again in the town, this could delay plans to ease restrictions and bring back some normality this summer."
"The vaccination programme is considered to be the best route out of the pandemic and local leaders are working to reassure residents that the vaccine is halal, kosher, vegan and safe."
The sites are at Luton Central Mosque and Luton Town Hall, which will be open on Saturday and Sunday, and a mobile bus at Sainsbury's carpark on Dunstable Road, which will be open from Friday to Sunday.
People can also walk in without an appointment at the existing centres at Redgrave children and young people's centre, and Inspire Sports Village.
