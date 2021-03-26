Mental health: Carpenter Roy Morris's suicide after discharge 'preventable'
- Published
The death of a carpenter days after his discharge from a mental health care facility "should have been prevented", a coroner has said.
Roy Morris, 60, was discharged from the Whiteleaf Centre in Buckinghamshire on 17 May 2019, having been sectioned after attempting to take his own life.
He found dead the following month, five weeks after he left home.
Coroner Crispin Butler raised concerns at a lack of written care plan and the late allocation of a care co-ordinator.
The senior coroner for Buckinghamshire said that these factors, as well as the fact that Mr Morris's family "were not provided with the means to engage fully and candidly with the inpatient team", contributed "more than minimally" to his death, which was as a result of suicide.
After the inquest Mr Morris's daughter Ruby said the family were "devastated to hear" her father's death could have been prevented.
The hearing in Beaconsfield was told that Mr Morris, whose family described him as a talented guitarist who had no known history of anxiety, had "never had engagement with mental health services prior to April 2019".
Mr Morris, from Chalfont St Peter, and his family were unfamiliar with mental health services, said the coroner.
Mr Morris had been diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety at the time he was sectioned at the centre in Aylesbury, having made a number of attempts to take his own life, the inquest heard.
When he was discharged, there was "no detailed written care plan for Roy on discharge into care in the community", said the coroner.
Mr Butler also said the care co-ordinator, whose role was "central", was only allocated shortly before Mr Morris left.
Mr Morris was found on 30 June 2019 near the A40, and the coroner said he took his own life "probably on the night of 26/27 May", when he was last seen.
Mr Butler said he would raise his concerns about care plans and care co-ordinators in a Prevention of Future Deaths report.
In a statement released through solicitors Leigh Day, Ms Morris said she hoped Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust (OHFT), which runs the Whiteleaf Centre, "will take this grave opportunity to implement real, substantive actions that will prevent a tragedy like this from befalling another family".
She added the trust's "specific failings... reflect the larger picture of depleted mental health services nationally, with well-documented shortages of mental health clinicians and inpatient beds contributing to service inefficiencies, long waiting lists and ultimately, avoidable deaths".
The BBC has contacted OHFT for comment.