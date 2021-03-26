'Landmark' Watford clock tower saved from demolition
A "landmark" art deco clock tower that was threatened with demolition has been saved after a council received more than 200 objections.
Watford Borough Council rejected a proposal to knock down the Sun Clock Tower on Ascot Road in the town.
The tower was built in 1934 by the Sun Engraving Company and was originally a water pumping station.
A report by a council planning officer said it had "historical significance for the local area".
It said the tower was the "surviving remnant of the former printworks which is an important part of Watford's local history".
Refusing permission for demolition, the council said it would have resulted in the "wholesale loss of a locally listed building".
It said the clock tower was "a positive local landmark to the town".
The 20th Century Society described it as a "striking and well-composed piece of art deco architecture".