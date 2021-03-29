24 Hours In Police Custody: Luton shooting was 'lone gunman on a rampage'
A drug dealer who shot a stranger in the chest was a "lone gunman going on a bit of a rampage", the detective who caught him said.
Justice McCann, 23, fired a gun at the man in Luton on 10 August 2019, narrowly missing his heart.
The case is being featured on Channel 4 programme 24 Hours in Police Custody.
Det Sgt Wil Taylor, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "In my whole career I haven't come across an incident like Justice McCann."
The victim, who spent two weeks in hospital, said it had destroyed his life and left him too frightened to leave the house.
McCann, of Ravenhill Way, Luton, admitted attempted murder, possessing firearms and intent to supply cannabis and was jailed 22 and a half years with five years on licence, at Luton Crown Court in January last year.
The victim, in his 20s, and two friends were approached by McCann in New Town Street.
He pushed the victim and then fired at his chest from about a metre away.
CCTV footage had shown him shooting at a car minutes earlier in what the trial heard may have been part of a "territorial" dispute.
'Guns incredibly rare'
Det Sgt Taylor said the case was "quite unique".
He said it featured "a violent man, a lone gunman, sort of going on a bit of a rampage".
He said the force was helped by £500,000 surge funding, which allowed detectives to receive forensic evidence from the gun in less than 24 hours.
"The satisfaction I got and I know that rest of my team got from the result... was a fantastic feeling," he said.
Det Sgt Taylor said the guns and gangs team at Bedfordshire Police "do an excellent job disrupting gang violence".
He said gun crime in Luton was "incredibly rare" and violent crime in town had been falling.
The episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 21:00 BST on Monday.
