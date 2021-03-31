Milton Keynes brawl: Teens stabbed in Furzton Lake fight
- Published
Two teenagers have been stabbed in a lakeside fight involving at least 10 people.
Police were called to Furzton Lake in Milton Keynes at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police said the men, aged 18 and 19, had non-life threatening knife injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
It said two boys, aged 17 and 15, and an 18-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police said the confrontation happened on a Redway foot and cycle path and it was believed the victims and the offenders were known to each other.
Insp Nick Herceg said: "This incident happened early in the evening and involved a number of young people with weapons.
"Two teenagers have suffered injuries, but thankfully these are not life-threatening, although clearly this is a very serious incident."
Police appealed for witnesses.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk