Sparrows Herne in Bushey closed after fire spreads through three homes
Fire fighters have tackled an early morning blaze that spread through the roofs of three homes.
Emergency services were called to Sparrows Herne in Bushey, Hertfordshire, at about 06:00 BST.
Local residents said all the occupants fled safely from the row of properties.
Herts Police expected the road to remain closed for a "significant time" and advised people to avoid the area if possible. The fire service said it had sent a "large number" of appliances.
