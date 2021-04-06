BBC News

Sparrows Herne in Bushey closed after fire spreads through three homes

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionHertfordshire Fire Service said a "large attendance of fire appliances" was at the scene on Sparrows Herne in Bushey

Fire fighters have tackled an early morning blaze that spread through the roofs of three homes.

Emergency services were called to Sparrows Herne in Bushey, Hertfordshire, at about 06:00 BST.

Local residents said all the occupants fled safely from the row of properties.

Herts Police expected the road to remain closed for a "significant time" and advised people to avoid the area if possible. The fire service said it had sent a "large number" of appliances.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionFire has ravaged the roof of the properties in Bushey, near Watford

