Wendover murder probe after man dies in property
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a man died following reports of an assault at a property.
Police were called to Aylesbury Road, a residential street in Wendover, Buckinghamshire, at about 17:25 BST on Tuesday.
Thames Valley Police said a 77-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries.
A man, aged 36, from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken into police custody.
The force said the two men were known to each other.
Investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown said there would be some "disruption in the area" over the next few days as the investigation continued.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
