Luton man admits violent Islamic State social media posts
- Published
A man has admitted posting violent films made by the Islamic State (IS) group on social media.
Ibrahim Anderson, 44, from Luton, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of disseminating terrorist publications on Facebook and Telegram in July.
He also pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to a further four charges of possession of terrorist publications relating to the IS group.
Anderson was remanded into custody until a further hearing on 30 April.
In 2016, Anderson was jailed for three years for promoting IS outside Topshop in London's Oxford Street.
At his latest court appearance, he also admitted breaching notification requirements by not providing the authorities with any email details that he was using.
His lawyer, Patrick Harte, said Anderson admitted dissemination "on a reckless basis in the sense he did not intend his act to encourage terrorism".
Mr Harte told the court the defendant said he must have inadvertently downloaded the other documents when he downloaded the films and neither opened nor forwarded them to anyone else.
Judge Philip Katz QC ordered a pre-sentence report on Anderson, who appeared via video link from HMP Wandsworth.
