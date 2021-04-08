Watford's Piano Grandad 'overwhelmed' by TikTok following
- Published
An 85-year-old man has said he is "overwhelmed" by his TikTok following, after his granddaughter set him up on the video-sharing app.
Alan Melinek, from Watford, taught himself to play after being evacuated as a child during World War Two.
After his wife died of cancer in 2006, Mr Melinek raised money for Cancer Research UK with monthly concerts.
But when the pandemic halted live performances, his granddaughter Bella decided to share his talent on TikTok.
Videos of him playing classical, pop and jazz tunes have prompted more than 276,000 likes and he has attracted 25,000 followers.
"Somehow I seem to have gone viral and to say I am overwhelmed is an understatement indeed," he said.
"I don't quite know how it has happened or what we have unleashed, but I am completely bemused!"
Mr Melinek, who goes by the name Piano Grandad online, said he was also "blown away" by the generosity of his new followers, who had been donating to the cancer charity.
Bella, 22, said she was "so proud" of her grandfather.
"He's got this incredible talent and I knew it would go down well," she said.
"I have wanted him to be famous for his piano playing and am so happy to see tens of thousands of people are now enjoying it as much as we do."