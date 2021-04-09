Hoddesdon shooting: Mum and sons jailed for murder of Esam Ayad
A mother and her two sons have been found guilty of murdering a man who was shot in the face.
Anthony Olive and John Bowie were driven by their mother, Michaela Olive, to Hoddesdon where they shot Esam Ayad with a shotgun on 4 December 2018.
Hertfordshire Police said Mr Esam, a 26-year-old father-of-two, had been involved in an argument with the pair's brother earlier that day.
All three are due to be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on 26 April.
Anthony Olive, 29, of Broxbourne, and Bowie, 27, of no fixed address, were convicted alongside their 49-year-old mother, also of Broxbourne, following a three-month trial.
Hertfordshire Police said Michaela Olive waited in her car in a nearby road with the engine running while her sons went to a property in Ongard Road armed with a shotgun.
While Mr Ayad was looking out of an open upstairs window he was shot in the face, the force said.
Det Supt Jerome Kent described the incident as an "horrific killing".
He said officers worked "painstakingly" to provide Mr Ayad's partner and children "with some answers".
"Although the shotgun used in the murder of Esam has never been recovered we found gunshot residue in Michaela Olive's white Mokka, which was seized as part of the investigation," he said.
"We may never know exactly why Olive and Bowie decided to kill Esam that night but it is clear that there was an acrimonious history between them.
"We'll also never know why Michaela Olive agreed to drive her sons to the murder scene.
"I have no doubt that she knew they were armed with a shotgun when they got into her car.
"She not only failed to intervene to prevent the shooting from happening, but played a key part."
