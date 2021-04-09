Hemel Hempstead fire: Roofs of terraced houses collapse
Firefighters have been tackling a "major" blaze affecting a row of terraced houses.
Hertfordshire Fire Service said the roof of a property on Thumpers in Hemel Hempstead had collapsed.
The "occupant is safe and well", the fire service added.
Crews from across Hertfordshire were sent and were expected to be there for some time. People were being asked to avoid the area and surrounding roads were closed.
