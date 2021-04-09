Wendover murder inquiry: Man charged with killing 77-year-old
A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old man.
Courtney Bamford, 36, of Griffin Lane in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is accused of killing John Bamford, said Thames Valley Police.
Officers and ambulance crews were called to a house in Aylesbury Road in Wendover on Tuesday following reports of an assault.
John Bamford, who had run a double glazing business, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Courtney Bamford has been remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
