Shots fired at home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire

image captionShots were fired at a house on Greenkeepers Road in Great Denham, Bedfordshire

Shots have been fired at a house in what police suspect may be a targeted attack.

The front door of the property on Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham, was damaged at about 07:00 BST on Sunday, Bedfordshire Police said.

No one in the house was injured.

"We are investigating and we don't believe that this is a random attack, or there is any wider threat to the local community," said Det Sgt Simon Hancock.

Police have appealed for anyone with further information to come forward.

