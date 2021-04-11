Shots fired at home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire
Shots have been fired at a house in what police suspect may be a targeted attack.
The front door of the property on Greenkeepers Road, Great Denham, was damaged at about 07:00 BST on Sunday, Bedfordshire Police said.
No one in the house was injured.
"We are investigating and we don't believe that this is a random attack, or there is any wider threat to the local community," said Det Sgt Simon Hancock.
Police have appealed for anyone with further information to come forward.