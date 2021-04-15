Milton Keynes fire: Bedroom tea-light candle damages home
- Published
A tea-light candle in a bedroom has left a house with "severe damage", a fire service said.
Crews were called to the mid-terraced home in Kingsfold in the Bradville area of Milton Keynes, at 04:44 BST.
The first floor and roof were affected by the flames and the ground floor had smoke and water damage.
Everyone in the house got out safely and it was prevented from spreading to adjoining properties, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Thermal-imaging cameras were used to isolate the gas and electricity, it added.
