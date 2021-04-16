Art project turns Bedfordshire house into children's mural
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
A woman's front yard has become a canvas for a mural designed by children with special educational needs that aims to "encourage and inspire others".
Pritti Saggi, from Kempston in Bedfordshire, said the mural's message was "we're proud to be different".
The founder of the Bedford-based charity Creating Memories said it was also about "making people smile".
The artwork, mainly painted by local artist Sarah Harrison, features designs by 20 children.
Creating Memories is a charity that aims to grant wishes for children with life-limiting conditions, and it worked in conjunction with the Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum, which provides support for children with learning disabilities.
Kerri Rennie, from the Forum, said they wanted to "be part of something big, communal and creative - something that would complement the education, support and information we offer".
The project started in January, when Ms Saggi asked for help on Facebook to create a "Path of Joy" in her front garden.
Ms Harrison came forward and the project grew and spread along Ms Saggi's front door and garden wall - creating the larger "Mural of Joy".
The artist called it a "colourful patchwork of children's artwork that is better than what I could have created".
"It has captured a moment in time," she said.
"We're making this street a gallery. I hope it will inspire other people to do the same."
Georgia, 14, from Watford, had her wish to sing live in front of an audience fulfilled by the charity.
She said it had now "been captured as a memory on the wall of joy, for all to enjoy".
Ms Saggi said: "I have gifted my home to the community... as at the moment we're all feeling a bit deflated.
"This is just the start - I'm hoping we can decorate a bigger, more public space.
"If not, my home will just have to become The House of Joy."
