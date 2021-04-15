Hertfordshire Police officer sent sexual to teen on Snapchat
- Published
A police officer sent an inappropriate sexual Snapchat message to a vulnerable teen, a misconduct hearing was told.
PC Mohammed Huzair met the 18-year-old while investigating a car theft when she was initially viewed as a possible suspect, but matters were dropped.
Ten days later the Hertfordshire officer, in his 30s, sent the teenager the message and met up with her while on duty.
Mr Huzair, who had resigned, was told it amounted to gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Charlie Hall, who presided over the misconduct hearing, said that had Mr Huzair not already left the force, he would have been immediately dismissed without notice.
Natalia Allodi-Robertson, for Herts Police, told the hearing: "The case against him is abuse of his position for sexual gain."
In June, the officer had met the teenager and, during dealings with her, learned from her father that because of "past experiences" she was vulnerable.
It was decided that no further action was to be taken against her and days later, the officer sent the Snapchat message.
Ms Allodi-Robertson said: "He said his partner had allowed him to have one sexual encounter with another person and he had chosen her."
'Just being flirty'
The hearing was told the matter had not gone beyond the sending of the message.
Mr Huzair told the hearing he had shown "a terrible lack of judgement".
"It was something completely out of character and something I would not normally do," he said.
Mr Huzair said he thought the teenager had made the initial contact and, in replying, he said he had been "reaching out."
He went on: "In my head it was just being flirty and not thought out, and stupid and insensitive."
Chief Constable Hall said he should have considered the teenager's vulnerability and he owed her a duty of care.
He added that Mr Huzair's messages indicated he "would be willing for sexual activity to progress beyond mere messaging".
He told the former officer that he had "seriously breached the trust placed in you".