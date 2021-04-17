Aylesbury woman killed after being struck by police car
- Published
A 25-year-old woman has been killed after being hit by a police car responding to a traffic collision.
It was travelling on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on its way to a "serious" crash in nearby Waddesdon on Friday afternoon.
The pedestrian, from Aylesbury, died from her injuries at the scene.
Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
There were two police officers in the car, which was travelling between Paradise Orchard and Jackson Road, but neither were injured.
The A41 was closed in both directions as a result of both collisions for several hours.
'Shock and impact'
Ch Supt Tim Metcalfe said it was a "tragic incident" and he and his colleagues were "keenly aware of the shock and impact for the woman's family and friends".
"We are thinking of them all at this difficult time," he said.
"Our officers, who were responding to the Waddesdon incident, are understandably distressed that this happened while they were carrying out their duties as police officers, going to the aid of others.
"It is too early to speculate on the cause of the collision, but we have made a mandatory referral to the IOPC and they will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances."
The IOPC confirmed it had begun an independent investigation.
A spokesman said: "The double-crewed, marked police car was responding to a serious road traffic incident which had happened minutes before in Waddesdon.
"After being notified by Thames Valley Police we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure to begin our enquiries."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk