Suffolk Pontins death: Dad died after 'being restrained' at holiday park
- Published
A father died after he was restrained at a holiday park when a row between his partner and a guest "escalated", an inquest heard.
Paul Reynolds was handcuffed and put in a police van after being held by security at Pontins Pakefield in Suffolk in February 2017, a jury heard.
His partner told the inquest in Ipswich she had approached the parent of a child who had been hitting their son.
Carrie Bennett said staff judged her partner "as he was hench".
Ms Bennett said Mr Reynolds, who was also known as Paul Gladwell, told her to "leave it" but she decided to speak to the parent.
"I said 'can you do me a favour and have a word with your brat kid? She keeps coming over and smacking my boy'," Ms Bennett told the jury.
She said the situation "just escalated from there".
Ms Bennett told the inquest when her partner was carried out to the police van his head was "flopping forwards".
She said they had both been drinking that day but neither of them were drunk.
Mr Reynolds, from Colchester, Essex, was put in the police van which was stopped by the officers "when they noted Mr Reynolds being unwell", coroner Jacqueline Devonish said.
"They performed CPR until paramedics arrived," she said.
He was taken to hospital where he died two days later, on 16 February 2017.
'Gentle giant'
Support worker Dale Prentice said Mr Reynolds was autistic and "couldn't read or write very well".
The 38-year-old was "very protective of his family", Mr Prentice said.
He said he was "distressed" when he heard of his death.
"He was such a gentle giant," he said. "If you saw Paul you would probably get the wrong idea of him."
The inquest continues.
