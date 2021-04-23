Gurdial Dhalliwal death: Luton driver jailed after mounting pavement
A hit-and-run driver whose car mounted a pavement and killed a 74-year-old man has been jailed for four years.
Hassan Javaid ran off after his BMW struck Gurdial Dhalliwal on a path in Luton on 29 October 2018. Mr Dhalliwal died later that day in hospital.
Javaid, 23, of Hayhurst Road, Luton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing at Luton Crown Court.
He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.
The court heard Javaid's car hit Mr Dhalliwal on a footpath on Dunstable Road, near the junction with Derby Road, at about 14:20 GMT.
He had also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured.
'Haunt us for life'
Aneid Saghir, 31, of Lansdowne Road, Luton, was jailed for 10 months for perverting the course of justice, after claiming the BMW was stolen.
He had pleaded guilty on what would have been the first day of his trial in March.
At the time of his death, Mr Dhalliwal's family thanked the "kind Samaritans" who tried to help the grandfather, and comforted him as he lay injured.
They said he had lived in Luton for 55 years and was particularly well known in the community.
"We didn't make it in time to say goodbye, but at least we were all together to identify him," they added.
"Our world has fallen apart, and has been changed forever.
"What a waste of such a wonderful life, to end like that. Such an unnecessary act.
"For us to have to cross the path where this tragedy happened will haunt us for as long as we live."
