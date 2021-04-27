Gurdial Dhalliwal death: Family's loss after 'stupid boy driving too fast'
- Published
The family of a 74-year-old who died have spoken of their heartbreak at their loss "all because of some stupid boy driving a car too fast".
Gurdial Dhalliwal was walking in Luton when he was struck by a speeding BMW which had spun out of control.
On Friday, Hassan Javaid, 23, who ran off while Mr Dhalliwal lay dying, was jailed for four years for causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Dhalliwal's daughter called Javaid and his co-defendant "heartless".
Grandfather Mr Dhalliwal, who had five children, was on one of his regular long walks in town when he was struck by Javaid at 14:20 GMT on 29 October 2018.
Less than three hours later, his daughter Hardeep Gill would walk past the same spot, having rushed via train from London to get to the hospital.
"I walked past the [crashed] car - I saw the car facing the road and the lamppost hanging over," Ms Gill said.
"I remember screaming my head off in the middle of the street when my sister called me to say dad had gone."
Javaid, of Hayhurst Road in Luton, had sped off from a nearby set of traffic lights, setting the car spinning out of control, hitting a lamppost and then Mr Dhalliwal, sending him 20 metres into the air.
Doctors from Luton and Dunstable Hospital, which is opposite the crash site, ran to Mr Dhalliwall's aid, but he died within minutes.
Police contacted the family, having found his mobile phone on the ground.
"It was such a shock, having seen my dad a few days before and given him a hug, to be told he was no longer here, and all because of some stupid boy driving a car too fast," said Ms Gill.
"The car crashed into someone's garden, and he didn't even stop, he must have run past my father as he lay on the ground dying."
Luton Crown Court heard the co-defendant Aneid Saghir, 31, had immediately falsely reported that the car had been stolen. He was jailed for 10 months for perverting the course of justice.
As well as his jail sentence, Javaid was banned from driving for seven years.
"We feel these people are heartless," added Ms Gill.
"When we sat in court we felt it was all about the defendants - the judge had a starting point of six years [for Javaid], then he deducts 15% for his guilty plea.
"Then the judge says he had shown remorse, and he sentences him to four years, but says he will be released under licence in two.
"He will be out when he is 25, he can get on with his life, get married, have kids, and his parents can enjoy being grandparents.
"My dad loved being with his family. He used to spend so much time with the grandchildren, but he's not going to have that opportunity anymore, because he was cruelly taken from us."
'Angry at guidelines'
She said her father, a retired builder, had worked several jobs to support his wife and family, and his relatives in India.
"When he was retired he started going for long walks, going into town, round to friends' houses, keeping himself busy all the time," she said.
"I remember coming back to Luton on the train, and there was my 72-year-old father waiting for me with six grandkids, aged four up to 11, and he'd day 'come on, let's all go to the park' - that was dad."
Ms Gill said Javaid "should be facing longer for what he has done".
"I am really angry at the [sentencing] guidelines, and as a family there is nothing we can do. We have to take it and get on with our lives.
"It's changed our lives forever."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk