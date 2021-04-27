BBC News

Aylesbury murder investigation after man assaulted by canal

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionA woman has been arrested in connection with the death

Police are investigating a murder after a man died following an assault at a canal in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said it found a man with serious injuries after being called to an assault at the Grand Union Canal, near Broughton in Aylesbury, at 12:20 BST on Monday.

A woman was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police say they are also trying to find a man who was at the scene.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionPolice were called to Bridge 14, on the Grand Union Canal, on Monday afternoon

The next of kin of the man who died have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Det Chief Insp Andy Shearwood said: "We were called to an assault near to Bridge 14, where a man was found with serious injuries.

"The canal path is a very popular leisure route for walkers, runners and cyclists, especially on a sunny day like today.

"Therefore, I would appeal to anyone who was in the area, who saw or heard anything unusual to contact the force."

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionThe canal tow path has been taped off by police

