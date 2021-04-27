M40 in Buckinghamshire closed as 3,000 litres of milk spilt
About 3,000 litres (660 gallons) of milk have been spilt on a motorway after a lorry caught fire.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to the southbound M40, between Stokenchurch and High Wycombe, at 19:42 BST on Monday.
The southbound section was closed while crews worked to clear the spillage. It has since reopened.
The service said it received more than 20 calls about the vehicle, which was carrying about 8,000 litres of milk.
