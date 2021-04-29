Aylesbury canal murder suspect being treated in hospital
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a canal worker is being treated in hospital, police said.
The worker died following an assault on a towpath at the Grand Union Canal in Buckinghamshire.
The dead man, who has not been named by Thames Valley Police, was found with serious injuries at Broughton near Aylesbury at about 12:20 BST on Monday.
The force said the arrested man was "in the custody of officers while receiving hospital treatment".
The 34-year-old has not been charged. The force has not released any further details about why he has been admitted to hospital.
The Canal and River Trust earlier confirmed the victim was a member of its team and was on duty at the time.
A 41-year-old woman from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released on police bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk