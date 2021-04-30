Capt Sir Tom 100: Family and celebrities embark on their own '100 challenge'
- Published
The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore are taking on his famous walking challenge as part of a charity fundraiser on what would have been his 101st birthday.
The Army veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before he turned 100, died on 2 February.
His family have asked people to create their own "100 challenge" for charity.
David Beckham has pledged to do 100 keepy-uppies and Dame Mary Berry will be baking 100 cakes.
The event begins on Friday, which would have been Capt Sir Tom's 101st birthday, and runs until Monday.
Capt Sir Tom, whose fundraising walk in his garden in Marston Moretaine captured the hearts of the nation last year, and generated nearly £39m after Gift Aid, died with coronavirus at Bedford Hospital.
His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore urged people to create their own challenge to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation or a charity of their choice.
"The whole Captain Tom 100 challenge was something that my father was firmly round the table talking with us about," she said. "It has his imprint in it.
"There was only one thing we could do and that was carry on what my father started by walking 100 laps of the runway, the driveway that became so famous."
Ms Ingram-Moore said walking the laps together would be a "reflective" time for the family.
"It's tinged with a little sadness but mostly absolutely about hope for the future and ensuring that his lasting legacy of hope lives on," she said.
Capt Sir Tom Moore's granddaughter Georgia, 12, said the challenge was about people doing things they enjoyed.
"Do what you love like baking and sport, anything you love," she said.
Various celebrities have come up with their own "100 challenge".
Dame Judi Dench will be eating 100 chocolates, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is set to take on 100 pogo jumps and Joe Root will hit a cricket ball 100 times.
Ideas suggested include walking 100 steps, scoring 100 goals, baking 100 cakes or writing a 100-word poem, all while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Ms Ingram-Moore said her father "loved the beach so he would have said build 100 sandcastles or jump 100 waves".
