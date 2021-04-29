Occupants safe after plane crashes in Bedfordshire field
Two people have escaped serious injury after their plane crash-landed in a field, the fire service said.
The small plane landed in a field near Cranfield Airport in Bedfordshire at about 15:30 BST, Bedfordshire Fire Service said on Twitter.
Two people inside the aircraft managed to "extricate" themselves out of the plane before fire crews arrived, the service added.
"All persons were accounted for and no serious injuries reported."
Fire crews were dispatched from across the county and nearby Buckinghamshire after the alert was raised by airport tower staff.