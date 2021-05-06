Tributes paid to Stevenage schoolgirl Julia Blackham
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "happy and vibrant" 11-year-old girl who died after becoming unwell at school.
Marriotts School, in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, said year-seven pupil Julia Blackham became ill on 29 April and died in hospital the next day.
A spokeswoman said the school was "devastated and in shock" after the "tragic death", and that pupils and staff were being supported.
Floral tributes have been left outside the secondary school.
A spokeswoman for the comprehensive school said: "This tragic loss has left our whole school community devastated and in shock, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Julia's family and friends at this very difficult time."
The school was closed for the day on Friday.
A condolence room has been set up, where personal messages can be placed on a laminated rainbow.
"Julia was a happy and vibrant member of our school community and her family said that she loved coming to school and being part of the Marriotts family," the spokeswoman said, adding that Julia's family had visited the school since her death.
They took "great comfort from looking at the many tributes and reading the lovely messages that have been left", she said.
Bethany Honnor, head teacher, said: "Julia's family said how lucky we are to have such amazing students and staff and that I should be proud of them all, which I am."
The school is looking at other ways she can be remembered and its newsletter will be dedicated to the pupil - with memories, poems and pictures from students and staff.
A GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral costs has raised about £24,000.
