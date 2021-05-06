Hertfordshire Police tribute for ex-PC who died after assault
- Published
A chief constable has paid tribute to a "hugely respected" retired police officer who died after an assault on a canal towpath.
Charlie Hall said Clive Porter showed "unwavering dedication" during nearly 30 years with Hertfordshire Police.
Mr Porter, 63, died on 26 April after he was attacked by the Grand Union Canal, near Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.
Daniel Wisniewski, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder.
Mr Porter, from Tring in Hertfordshire. was working for the Canal and River Trust when he died.
'An inspiration'
Mr Hall said: "We were incredibly saddened to hear of the tragic passing of retired police officer Clive Porter, and our thoughts are with his family at this devastating time as they try to process an unimaginable loss."
He served from 1979 to 2009 and was "a hugely respected and well-liked member of the team, and was known for his calm nature and devotion to his family", said Mr Hall.
Mr Porter served on the community team in the Dacorum area, worked for the intervention team and the crime desk, and in the final years of his career was stationed in Tring, he added.
"It is abundantly clear that Clive led a life devoted to helping others and was - and still is - held in high regard by the communities he served," he said.
"We would like to publicly recognise Clive for his unwavering dedication to policing.
"He displayed all the qualities of a truly good police officer and he will be remembered as an inspiration to us all."
A 41-year-old woman from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, has been released on police bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk