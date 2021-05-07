Elections 2021: Lib Dems win Round Green seat in Luton by-election
Labour has lost its seat to the Liberal Democrats in a Luton Borough Council by-election.
A vote was held to fill a seat in Round Green ward after councillor Mark Rivers resigned.
Steve Moore received 1,041 votes while Labour candidate Fatima Begum got 910.
Labour retained its seat in the by-election for High Town Ward, which had been prompted by the resignation of councillor Rachel Hopkins, who became Labour MP for Luton South in 2019.
A by-election was due to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus.
Labour's Umme Ali won the seat with 717 votes. Conservative candidate Shakaina Khan received 327 votes.
The total number of verified votes was 1,499 with a turnout of 23%.
The total number of verified votes for the Round Green by-election was 2,729 with a turnout of 31.4%.
