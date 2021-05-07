Elections 2021: Buckinghamshire votes in council and PCC elections
- Published
Results are to be declared over three days following Thursday's voting for councillors and the next police and crime commissioner (PCC) in Buckinghamshire.
Both Buckinghamshire Council and Milton Keynes Council are set to announce their results on Saturday.
This is the first time elections have taken place for the new unitary authority in Buckinghamshire.
Results for the Thames Valley PCC will not be declared until Monday.
Buckinghamshire Council is a new single unitary council that replaced Buckinghamshire County Council and Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern, South Bucks and Wycombe district councils in April 2020.
This is the first time it has held elections.
Milton Keynes Council remained a unitary authority. Since May 2014, Labour has held office as a minority administration.
PCCs, first introduced in 2012, are elected representatives who work to ensure the 41 police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
In the Thames Valley region, Conservative Anthony Stansfeld is standing down as PCC.
This year's elections have been fought between Liberal Democrat John Howson, Conservative Matthew Barber, Labour's Laetisia Carter and Independent Alan Gordon Robinson.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk