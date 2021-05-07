BBC News

Elections 2021: Tories maintain comfortable Broxbourne majority

image captionThe Conservatives maintained an overwhelming majority on Broxbourne Borough Council despite losing the Waltham Cross ward to Labour

The Conservatives won nine out of ten council seats contested at Broxbourne Borough Council to maintain a stronghold on the authority.

The nine seats won by the Conservatives were holds, while Labour gained Waltham Cross from the ruling party.

Only a third of the authority's 30 seats were contested at Thursday's elections.

The Conservative group has an overwhelming majority on the council with 26 out of 30 councillors.

Elsewhere in Hertfordshire, results for the county council, Stevenage Borough Council, North Hertfordshire District Council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will be announced on Saturday.

The winner of the county's police and crime commissioner race will be revealed on Monday.

Conservative David Lloyd has been the PCC since the role was created in November 2012.

Analysis: Andy Holmes, BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter

The Conservatives have run Broxbourne Borough Council since it was formed in 1973 and even before today, they had enough seats in the bank for that to continue, as only a third of councillors were defending seats this time.

Ten seats were up for grabs and the Tories held onto nine of them, with Labour gaining the other from the Tories in a welcome win for Sir Keir Starmer's party.

