Elections 2021: Hertfordshire Conservatives win Welwyn Hatfield
Labour have maintained control of Stevenage Borough Council, but saw the Conservatives gain power at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.
The party held on to Stevenage despite losing six seats, with five going to the Conservatives.
At Welwyn Hatfield, the Tories won four seats from Labour and one from the Lib Dems to capture the authority.
Results for Hertfordshire County Council are due later with the Conservatives set to stay in power.
In Stevenage, Labour now has 21 seats on the authority, one more than the 20 required to run the council.
As well as losing five seats to the Conservatives, the ruling party lost one to the Lib Dems.
In Welwyn Hatfield, the Tories secured a majority it what had previously been a council with no overall control, but which they had been running.
At the county council, with results in 55 of the 75 seats declared by early evening on Saturday, the Conservatives were five short of a majority. They had a 20-seat majority after the 2017 elections.
North Hertfordshire District Council will be declared on Sunday.
On Friday, the Conservatives won nine out of 10 council seats contested at Broxbourne Borough Council to maintain a stronghold on the authority.
The winner of the county's police and crime commissioner race will be revealed on Monday.
Conservative David Lloyd has been the PCC since the role was created in November 2012.
