Elections 2021: Tory David Lloyd wins Hertfordshire PCC election
Conservative David Lloyd has retained the position of Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
Mr Lloyd won after voters' second choices were included when no candidate polled more than 50%.
In the first count, he led the contest with 48.5% of first votes and secured more than 50% when the second choices were added.
Sam North, the Liberal Democrats candidate, had 27.3% in the first count and finished second.
Turnout was just under 37%.
Analysis: Andy Holmes, BBC Three Counties Radio political reporter
The role was originally earmarked for candidates to serve just the two terms but that was changed in the run up to these elections.
Mr Lloyd has been in the role since it was introduced in 2012, but Lib Dem candidate Sam North took him to a second round, as no one achieved the goal of 50% in the first round.
Mr North's second place finish is another decent result for his party who won back St Albans Council over the weekend and made gains in the County Council election too, including ousting Tory Council Leader David Williams.
The candidate eliminated after the first round was Philip Ross from Labour in third place with 24%.
People who voted for the eliminated candidate as first choice saw their second choices brought into play.
Under the supplementary vote system, second choice votes are only used if they are for the remaining two lead candidates.
