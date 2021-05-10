Extinction Rebellion trial delayed as accused glues hand to table
A trial of six people over an Extinction Rebellion protest was delayed when a defendant glued himself to a table in court.
Liam Norton, 36, also began filming with his iPhone at St Albans Magistrates' Court.
It took police two hours to remove him before the trial could continue.
All six defendants face a charge of obstruction of the highway, which they deny, over a demonstration at a newspaper printers in Hertfordshire.
District judge Sally Fudge said: "[Mr Norton's] behaviour was particularly disruptive and I take the view there is a high likelihood he should become disruptive again were he allowed to attend court for a trial again."
The court heard activists used vehicles and bamboo lock-ons to block roads near Newsprinters' Broxbourne site, thereby halting deliveries of newspapers, on 4 September.
Newsprinters produce the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corporation's titles including the Sun and the Times, as well as the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the London Evening Standard.
PC Josh Wilson, who arrived on scene at 23:30 BST, told the court he saw protesters suspended from the bamboo structures with "rock-climbing-like" equipment, while other activists stood below.
'Get Rupert Murdoch'
He was told by activists the structures had taken seven minutes to assemble.
"They said they had been trained, and no-one was to touch it," said PC Wilson.
"If it fell it would have fallen on the people beneath it."
The court heard protesters also asked police to "get Rupert Murdoch" down to the site.
Insp Matthew Barton said protesters had been given the option to let police facilitate a lawful protest by moving them out of the road.
He was told they would consider leaving an hour earlier than their planned departure time of 11:00 BST, which he described to the court as "not a significant compromise".
Four of the five remaining defendants were represented by Raj Chada, with Timothy Speers, 35, representing himself.
Mr Speers cross-examined the police officers, asking them their understanding of the climate emergency.
He added: "I just do not know why you have not arrested Rupert Murdoch when you have arrested us."
The six defendants are:
- Liam Norton, of Esplanade Gardens, Scarborough
- Eleanor Bujak, 28, of Bracey Street, Finsbury Park, London
- Sally Davidson, 33, of Byards Croft, Streatham, London
- James Ozden, 35, of The Avenue, London
- Timothy Speers, of Rosswyld Lodge, Waltham Forest, London
- Morgan Trowland, 38, Massie Road, Hackney, London
The trial continues.
