Bedford care home residents receive a hair re-style
Twelve residents in a care home have been "re-styled" after having their first professional hair cut in more than a year.
Arden House, in Bedford, appealed on BBC Three Counties radio for a stylist after its regular one had been unable to attend since lockdown in March 2020.
Two stylists came forward, leaving manager Tanya Waite relieved that she no longer had to "hack away" at hair.
Antonietta Orfeo, 84, said: "I feel like a different woman altogether."
Since the start of the pandemic, the care home had been unable to get a hairdresser, so Ms Waite trimmed hair as best she could, she said.
"I've had to apologise to everyone whose hair I've cut," she added.
"The residents have all needed to be restyled due to my attempts."
After asking for help on the radio, Hannah Phoenix and Sabrina Karuthasami came forward and offered their services for free.
Addressing the pair, Ms Waite said: "From my heart, I can't thank you both enough."
Ellen Mitchell, 89, has lived in the home on Shakespeare Road for two years and is a former hairdresser.
She was left very happy with her transformation and said it was "lovely".
Ruth Smith, 87, said: "Before I moved here I used to have my hair done every week, it was a normal thing, but this is wonderful."
Recent lockdown easing in England has allowed mobile hairdressers to operate once more.
Ms Waite said: "It's not just a hair cut, it's amazing what you [Hannah and Sabrina] have done.
"I don't think you realise what a difference you have made.
"We've all tried our best, but your personal appearance is your personal appearance and it's a need we haven't been able to fill."