Milton Keynes warehouse: Appeal for 24/7 lorry movements denied
An appeal for heavy goods vehicles to operate 24/7 at a controversial warehouse site has been dismissed.
Developer GUPI 6 wanted to vary restrictions at the warehouse in Blakelands, Milton Keynes, but the Planning Inspectorate said that could "adversely affect" residents' health.
Blakelands Residents' Association said the decision showed the warehouse had become a "monumental mess".
GUPI 6 has been approached by the BBC for comment.
The 18m (59ft)-high warehouse, which covers 20,522 sq m (220,900 sq ft) of floor-space, has previously been described by residents as a "huge, enormous monstrosity", being built just metres from people's homes.
It was granted planning permission by the then Labour-controlled Milton Keynes Council in May 2017.
The decision is currently the subject of a much-delayed review by independent planning expert Marc Dorfman.
A preliminary report from Mr Dorfman in November 2020 said the planning process allowing the warehouse to be built was "bona fide and proper".
The warehouse has stood empty since it was completed.
The Planning Inspectorate's decision was published following a hearing on 23 and 24 March.
GUPI 6 wanted to vary a condition which currently says no heavy goods vehicles can enter, exit or operate at the site outside of 07:00 to 21:00 Monday to Friday, and 10:00 to 16:00 on weekends and Bank Holidays.
If the appeal had been successful, the majority of loading bays at the warehouse would have operated on a 24/7 basis.
The Inspectorate's decision said likely sources of noise at the site "include activities such as engines revving; doors being opened and closed; and brakes being applied".
It said any increase in this noise at night would be "likely to disrupt sleep patterns".
The inspector's report said: "This would create conditions that could adversely affect the health of residents."
The residents' association said: "The only conclusion that can be drawn from this very long saga is that the warehouse should never have been approved.
"We have to live with a warehouse that is visually harmful and impacts the daylight and sunlight to our properties.
"The developer has to live with a warehouse that it is simply unable to lease out. There is no winner in all of this and it has been a monumental mess for all concerned."
