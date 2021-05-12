Covid-19: Aylesbury testing increased as Indian variant found
Extra Covid-19 testing is to be carried out by a council after "a small number of cases" of the variant first identified in India were found.
Testing units will be in the Kingsbrook area of Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, from Thursday until Saturday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the Indian variant as a "variant of global concern" on Tuesday.
Jane O'Grady, director of public health for Buckinghamshire, said testing would "control the spread of this variant".
Buckinghamshire Council said the people who were identified to have the Indian variant - B.1.617.2 - had self-isolated "and followed all of the recommended guidance".
It said businesses, residents and visitors to the HP22 7AA to HP22 7BP postcode areas should have a test at one of the four PCR mobile testing units, and added that appointments were not necessary.
'May be more transmissible'
There will also be volunteers going door-to-door in the Kingsbrook area on Saturday to deliver tests to people unable to attend a testing unit.
The authority said people should get a test even if they do not have symptoms, or have already had Covid-19 or received a vaccination.
Ms O'Grady said: "I urge everyone to come forward for a test to help us to monitor the virus in our communities."
She urged people to try to meet outdoors where possible and, if meeting indoors, to "make sure spaces are well ventilated".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament the Indian variant may be "considerably more transmissible" and the government was looking at all the potential solutions for the surges being seen in places such as Bolton.
About 89% of over-45s in Buckinghamshire have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 24% of 16-44 year old have had a first jab.
