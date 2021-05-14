Covid Indian variant: Bedford council calls for over-16s vaccines
A council has called for all residents aged 16 and over to be vaccinated due to a rise of the Indian Covid variant.
Bedford Borough Council said the rate of Covid infections per 100,000 people had risen from 39.8 to 84.3 in a week.
The authority's director of public health, Vicky Head, said it was "likely" the increase was due to the variant first identified in India.
Ahead of restrictions easing on Monday, Ms Head said the borough was "at a precarious point".
"Be cautious," she said.
"Just because the rules say you can do something, doesn't mean you have to or you should.
"Perhaps just think twice and stay outdoors as much as you possibly can."
Ms Head said the authority was "working very closely" with schools in the area as most the highest increase in cases had been among those aged 11-22.
In nearby Milton Keynes, pupils in year nine and some staff at The Radcliffe School are being tested after a number of cases of the Indian variant were linked to the school.
A mobile testing facility will be on-site to carry out PCR tests.
For Bedford, Ms Head said the overall rate of infection was "continuing to rise really rapidly" due to "a very highly transmissible variant".
"We need to do everything we can to reduce transmission," she said.
"At the moment there's no reason to think the vaccine won't provide a good level of protection against this variant.
"I would urge you to get a vaccine as soon as possible and keep doing what we are used to: hands, face, space, meeting outdoors and using the range of testing available."
Bedford Borough Council has written to the government asking for the vaccination programme to be rolled out for all residents aged 16 and over.
