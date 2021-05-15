BBC News

Four injured and 17 held after London Luton Airport fight

Published
image copyrightLLA
image captionThe incident happened in the main departure lounge on Friday at about 08:00 BST

Four people were injured and 17 people were arrested after a fight broke out at London Luton Airport.

Bedfordshire Police said the incident happened at about 08:00 BST on Friday.

The force said three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and those arrested, on suspicion of violent disorder, were taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesman for the airport said it was "shocked and saddened" by the incident in the airside main departure lounge.

He added: "We take a zero tolerance approach to violence and continue to assist the police with their inquiries. We would like to sincerely apologise to any passengers affected."

